Ewan McGregor to reprise role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+ series

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

The force is once again with Ewan McGregor. According to The Hollywood Reporter, McGregor is set to reprise his iconic role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new limited series coming to Disney’s premium steaming service, Disney+.

McGregor portrayed the Jedi master in George Lucas’ three Star Wars prequel films, 1999’s The Phantom Menace, 2002’s Attack of the Clones, and 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. An Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off film was in development as recently as last year, but Disney scrapped those plans following the lackluster performance of its Han Solo standalone film. Instead, the studio intends to use its upcoming streaming platform to tell the Jedi’s story, making it the third such Star Wars series pegged for Disney+. It joins previously announced projects The Mandalorian and a Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna.



Presumambly, Disney will reveal more details about its Obi-Wan Kenobi series next week during its annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Disney+ is set to launch on November 12th. It will be available as a standalone service or as part of a bundle packaged with Hulu and ESPN+.

Meanwhile, on the theatrical front Disney will debut a new trilogy of films from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss starting in 2022.