Ex Hex rip through “Cosmic Cave” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Ex Hex on Seth Meyers

Ex Hex returned earlier this year with their sophomore album, It’s Real. On Monday, the garage rockers served up some of the album’s delicious riffs by performing “Cosmic Cave” on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The rip-roaring single demonstrated both the power of It’s Real and Ex Hex, especially when the stage lights would hit just right as they were mid-shred. Replay it down below.



(Read: The Top 10 Merge Records Releases)

Hanging at @LateNightSeth !! Stay up late and rock out with us tonight! pic.twitter.com/ho61OSOp0p — Ex Hex (@exhexband) August 5, 2019

Led by Helium/Wild Flag’s Mary Timony, Ex Hex are currently on the road supporting their latest album, and have upcoming tour dates with The Raconteurs and Mac DeMarco. Purchase tickets to their shows here.