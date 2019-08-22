Exhumed and Gatecreeper announce co-headlining North American tour

Exhumed and Gatecreeper have announced a late fall co-headlining North American tour, combining for one of the strongest death-metal billings of the year. Necrot and Judiciary will provide support for the month-long trek.
The extensive tour begins on Halloween night at the Barracuda in Austin, Texas, and runs through a December 4th show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Exhumed guitarist and vocalist Matt Harvey expressed his excitement for the tour in a press release: “We couldn’t be more stoked to bring folks such a stacked lineup for this tour. It’s gonna be a neck-breaking extravaganza of massive proportions!”
Exhumed will be touring in support of their upcoming gory, B-movie-VHS-themed album, Horror, which is out on October 4th. Coincidentally, Gatecreeper’s new album, Deserted, also drops on October 4th, making this a convenient pairing for the two death metal bands.
Added Harvey: “We can’t wait to get out and play stuff from Horror for all the gore metal maniacs out there and showcasing the tunes alongside Gatecreeper, our Bay Area homies in Necrot, and Judiciary will really be a trial by fire for the songs. We’ve got a new setlist, new production, and the same old body odor, so come out and make some noise with us!”
See the full list of tour dates below.
Exhumed, Gatecreeper, Necrot, and Judiciary 2019 Tour Dates:
10/31 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
11/01 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
11/02 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
11/04 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
11/05 – Miami, FL @ Chuchill’s
11/06 – Winter Park, FL The Haven Lounge
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell Stage
11/08 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s
11/09 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups
11/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry – The Fillmore
11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar
11/13 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
11/15 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
11/16 – Lakewood, OH @ Foundry
11/17 – Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary
11/18 – Madison, WI @ The Crucible
11/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
11/20 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
11/22 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/24 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/25 – Bozeman, MT @ The Eagles Ballroom
11/27 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown
11/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret *
11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Substation
11/30 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
12/01 – Arcata, CA @ Rampart Skatepark
12/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop
12/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
12/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon
* = no Exhumed and Necrot