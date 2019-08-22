Exhumed and Gatecreeper announce co-headlining North American tour

Exhumed and Gatecreeper

Exhumed and Gatecreeper have announced a late fall co-headlining North American tour, combining for one of the strongest death-metal billings of the year. Necrot and Judiciary will provide support for the month-long trek.

The extensive tour begins on Halloween night at the Barracuda in Austin, Texas, and runs through a December 4th show in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Exhumed guitarist and vocalist Matt Harvey expressed his excitement for the tour in a press release: “We couldn’t be more stoked to bring folks such a stacked lineup for this tour. It’s gonna be a neck-breaking extravaganza of massive proportions!”

Exhumed will be touring in support of their upcoming gory, B-movie-VHS-themed album, Horror, which is out on October 4th. Coincidentally, Gatecreeper’s new album, Deserted, also drops on October 4th, making this a convenient pairing for the two death metal bands.

Added Harvey: “We can’t wait to get out and play stuff from Horror for all the gore metal maniacs out there and showcasing the tunes alongside Gatecreeper, our Bay Area homies in Necrot, and Judiciary will really be a trial by fire for the songs. We’ve got a new setlist, new production, and the same old body odor, so come out and make some noise with us!”

See the full list of tour dates below.

Exhumed, Gatecreeper, Necrot, and Judiciary 2019 Tour Dates:

10/31 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/01 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/02 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

11/04 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

11/05 – Miami, FL @ Chuchill’s

11/06 – Winter Park, FL The Haven Lounge

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell Stage

11/08 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s

11/09 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

11/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry – The Fillmore

11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar

11/13 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

11/15 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

11/16 – Lakewood, OH @ Foundry

11/17 – Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary

11/18 – Madison, WI @ The Crucible

11/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

11/20 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/22 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/24 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/25 – Bozeman, MT @ The Eagles Ballroom

11/27 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

11/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret *

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Substation

11/30 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

12/01 – Arcata, CA @ Rampart Skatepark

12/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop

12/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

12/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

* = no Exhumed and Necrot