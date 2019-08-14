Father returns with new song “A Lot on Ur Plate”, plus US tour dates: Stream

Father, photo via Facebook

Atlanta rapper Father is returning today with a new single. Dubbed “A Lot on Ur Plate”, it follows his well-received album, Awful Swim, from 2018.

Helmed by frequent collaborator meltycannon, “A Lot on Ur Plate” finds Father attempting to flex for a special someone. “Pull up and I make a spectacle/ I’ll make this night unforgettable,” smoothly promises the MC, whose vocals are often draped in Auto-tune effects.



Check it out below via its official music video.

Along with last year’s Awful Swim, this new offering follows Father’s collaboration with Faye Webster and his contribution to the new Comedy Central show from Open Mike Eagle. To coincide with the single, Father has also mapped out a US headlining tour for the fall.

Father 2019 Tour Dates:

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

09/28 – Portland, OR @ Paris Theatre

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Nectar Lounge

09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

10/02 – Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

10/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Sky Theatre

10/15 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere

“A Lot on Ur Plate” Artwork (by Father himself):