Faye Webster juggles bravery and vulnerability on new track “Both All the Time”: Stream

Faye Webster, photo by Eat Humans

Rising alt folk artist Faye Webster has dropped a new single called “Both All the Time”. Coming as part of the Adult Swim Singles series, i’s a slow, simple song that confronts loneliness the way Webster does best.

Musically, “Both All the Time” takes its time, letting Webster strum her guitar gently with spacious keys behind her. Occasionally, a triangle note or saxophone melody chimes in, but for the most part it’s just her singing solemnly to a gentle beat. “There’s a difference between lonely and lonesome,” she sings, “but I’m both all the time.” If that doesn’t hit home for the sad folks, then I don’t know what will.



(Read: Artist of the Month Faye Webster on Atlanta, Pedal Steel, and Defying Labels)

The track arrives on the heels of Webster’s excellent new album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, already one of our favorite albums of the year. Loaded with pedal steel and country twinge as it takes us through a comedic, intimate world of self-depreciation, the excellent effort also features one of the best songs of 2019 (so far), “Kingston”.

Check out Faye Webster’s latest offering by streaming “Both All the Time” below via Adult Swim.

Last month, Webster caught up with Kyle Meredith With… to talk about her Atlanta Braves fandom, her own line of yo-yos, and her heavy tour schedule.

Speaking of touring, she has a whole West Coast trek coming up this fall, including performances at Hopscotch Music Festival, Music Midtown, Austin City Limits, and Desert Daze. Find her full list of tour dates below, followed by her episode of Kyle Meredith With… Get tickets to all her upcoming gigs here.

Faye Webster 2019 Tour Dates:

09/05-07 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

10/04 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Three Links

10/06 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

10/11 — Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze

10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

10/14 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/15 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/18 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

10/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill (Duck Room)

10/21 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

10/22 — Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS