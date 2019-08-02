Fever Ray, photo by Kimberley Ross

Today, Fever Ray celebrates the release of her new live album, Live at the Troxy. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new project was recorded Spring 2018 at London’s Troxy venue during Karin Dreijer’s first tour in eight years. As with that whole trek, the concert boasted unique stage production and design, inspired by the themes of Fever Ray’s long-awaited Plunge album. A statement explains,



“Dreijer was adamant about working with as many women or non-binary people as a male-dominated music and live industry would allow. Dreijer invited five other performers to collaborate with them on the production and design of the show. Five out of the six performers involved are around 40 years old and four of them have children, evidence of Dreijer’s commitment to challenging perceived norms not just around gender, but age, sexuality and motherhood too – all themes found on Plunge.”

Mikaela Hansson (keyboardist/accordion), Helena Gutarra vocalist/guitarist), and Maryam Nikandish (vocalist/keytar) were among the performers who accompanied Dreijer on the tour.

Not long after the famed “Fever Ray Troxy” show, Dreijer, who was once one half of The Knife, was forced to cancel her remaining tour dates. She cited the cause for the cancellation as her own struggles with anxiety and panic attacks.

Live at the Troxy Artwork:

Live at the Troxy Tracklist:

01. An Itch

02. Part of Us

03. When I Grow Up

04. Mustn’t Hurry

05. This Country

06. Falling

07. Wanna Sip

08. I’m Not Done

09. Red Trails

10. Concrete Walls

11. To the Moon and Back

12. Triangle Walks

13. IDK About You

14. Keep the Streets Empty

15. If I Had a Secret

16. Mama’s Hand