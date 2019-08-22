First Aid Kit pay tribute to David Berman with Silver Jews cover and new song “Strange Beauty”: Stream

David Berman and First Aid Kit (photo by Philip Cosores)

Silver Jews leader David Berman passed away less than a month after the release of his acclaimed comeback album as Purple Mountains. Now, Swedish folk outfit First Aid Kit are paying tribute to the late songwriter with a two-song bundle.

The first offering is an all-new original dubbed “Strange Beauty”. Its chorus directly honors Berman while showcasing the sister duo’s pristine harmonies: “And when you are gone / The world it moves on / But it’s lost its strange beauty.”



(Read: Consequence of Sound Interviews David Berman)

For the second track, First Aid Kit cover Silver Jews’ “Random Rules”. The song originally appeared on the band’s 1998 record, American Water.

In a statement, First Aid Kit’s Klara Söderberg reflected on Berman’s sudden death and the legacy he’s left behind,

“I think a lot of people were as shocked as I was upon hearing the news of David Berman’s passing. It didn’t seem real. It left me completely devastated. So I wrote the song ‘Strange Beauty’ to try to make sense of my feelings.” She continues, “‘Random Rules’ is a long time Berman favorite of ours and a song we always thought we would record if we ever made a cover album. It holds some of the greatest lyrics ever penned and shows the genius of David Berman. We hope the songs can be some kind of comfort.”

Stream the two-song release below.

First Aid Kit’s last full-length, Ruins, dropped back in 2018. They followed it up with an EP of outtakes called Tender Offerings.