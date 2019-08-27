Menu

Eva Longoria to direct Flamin’ Hot Cheetos movie

Flamin' Hot will tell the story of the man behind the popular snack

by
on August 26, 2019, 10:09pm
Flaming Hot Cheetos
Flaming Hot Cheetos

Just when you thought Hollywood was out of original ideas comes word of the latest project from Fox Searchlight. The studio is quite literally making a movie about the man who created Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. No, really.

Eva Longoria will direct the biopic, which is called Flamin’ Hot and tells the life story of Richard Montanez. The son of Mexican immigrants, Montanez was working as a janitor at Frito-Lay when he came up with the idea to create Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The film’s script was written by Lewis Colick (October Sky). No word yet on whether if Lil Xan’s near-death experience at the hands of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos will be included in the film’s plot.

