Flea’s memoir, Acid For the Children, due out in November

Flea, photo by Philip Cosores

A long-in-the-works memoir from Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea will finally see release on November 5th.

Entitled Acid for the Children, the 400-page autobiography “takes readers on a deeply personal and revealing tour of [Flea’s] formative years, spanning from Australia to the New York City suburbs to, finally, Los Angeles. Through hilarious anecdotes, poetical meditations, and occasional flights of fantasy, Flea deftly chronicles the experiences that forged him as an artist, a musician, and a young man.”



An official synopsis goes on to add: “His dreamy, jazz-inflected prose makes the Los Angeles of the 1970s and 80s come to gritty, glorious life, including the potential for fun, danger, mayhem, or inspiration that lurked around every corner. It is here that young Flea, looking to escape a turbulent home, found family in a community of musicians, artists, and junkies who also lived on the fringe. He spent most of his time partying and committing petty crimes. But it was in music where he found a higher meaning, a place to channel his frustration, loneliness, and love. This left him open to the life-changing moment when he and his best friends, soul brothers, and partners-in-mischief came up with the idea to start their own band, which became the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

Flea has been working on the memoir since at least 2014, and it was originally supposed to come out last year. Now, it’s finally ready to see the light of day, and pre-orders are ongoing.

Acid for the Children features a foreword penned by the equally legendary Patti Smith. Meanwhile, the book’s cover is a striking photo of a young Flea smoking a cigarette.