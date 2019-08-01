Foals detail Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2, share “Black Bull”: Stream

Foals, photo by Alex Knowles

Foals have officially announced the details of their new album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 2. In addition to confirming the October 18th release via Warner Records and revealing the full tracklist, the British band has unveiled the lead single, “Black Bull”.

Once again self-produced by the band, Part 2 follows March’s Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1, which was recently shortlisted for the Mercury Prize. The new 10-track effort continues the thematic thread of the previous LP, offering a response to “a contemporary climate of few concrete certainties,” as a press release puts it. Expanding on that idea in an interview with NME, frontman Yannis Philippakis said,



(Listen: Foals Break Down Their New LP, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1, Track by Track)

“Part two is a heavier listen, the guitars are more emphasized and there’s some big riffs on it. It’s a rock record and it definitely carries on the narrative from part one. Part one ended with a lot of fire and destructive imagery, part two is trying to respond to that: how you can continue in the wreckage and through the scorched earth?”

As a first listen to the bigger and brasher Part 2, Foals have shared the lead single “Black Bull”. Described as “a bruising expression of conflicted masculinity and delusions of grandeur,” the track comes with an accompanying video directed by Niall O’Brien. Watch it below.

Pre-orders for Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 2 are going on now. In addition to all standard formats, a special edition orange vinyl will be sold through indie retailers, while a picture disc meant to be added to the Everything Not Saved will be Lost Collector’s Edition boxset will also be available.

Foals will spend August touring around Eurasia, including stops at Paris, France’s Rock en Seine and Tokyo and Osaka, Japan’s Summer Sonic. Find tickets to all their upcoming dates here.

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 2 Artwork:

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 2 Tracklist:

01. Red Desert

02. The Runner

03. Wash Off

04. Black Bull

05. Like Lightning

06. Dreaming Of

07. Ikaria

08. 10,000 Feet

09. Into the Surf

10. Neptune

While you wait for the new record, revisit Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 1, with our complete Track by Track breakdown of the record with Philippakis himself.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS