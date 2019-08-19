Foo Fighters hope to release new album in 2020

Foo Fighters at 2019 Sonic Temple, photo by Amy Harris

A new Foo Fighters album could be on the horizon.

In an interview with RockSound.TV, drummer Taylor Hawkins said the band hopes “to have a new record by next year.”



“Well, from what I’ve heard from our fearless leader Dave Grohl, he has a lot of demos that he’s worked on and I think we’ll start, once this tour is over… I think not too soon after that we’ll start the process of putting the songs together as a band,” Hawkins explained.

He added, “It’s a long process, we do a lot of demoing and stuff, but I think that we’ll have, I’m hoping, I think we’ll have a new record by next year. We should.”

Foo Fighters released their last album, Concrete and Gold, in 2017. They’ll continue to support that release on tour through October. Over the weekend, they played a show as part of the Glasgow Summer Sessions and briefly covered Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Scar Tissue”. Watch footage below.

In related news, Grohl recently left the door open for new music from Them Crooked Vultures, teasing in an interview: “We practice once every decade, and we’re coming up on another decade, aren’t we? I don’t have any official news but there’s always something cooking.”