Menu

Music News

The No. 1 Source for Breaking Music News

Noel Gallagher wants to start petition to split Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters recently petitioned Oasis to reunite during their headlining performance at Reading Festival

by
on August 29, 2019, 1:04pm
5 comments
Foo Fighters Noel Gallagher
Foo Fighters (photo by Amy Harris) and Noel Gallagher (Debi Del Grande)

Foo Fighters’s recent headlining performance at Reading Festival doubled as public campaign to reunite Oasis. “One of these days we’ll get Oasis back. One of these days,” proclaimed Taylor Hawkins, who also adorned his bass drum with a photo of the Gallagher brothers.

“We’re trying,” frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd. “We’re trying. Let’s sign a petition. Everyone here, okay?” Hawkins added. Grohl then asked the audience, “How many people wanna see Oasis f**king play a show?”

Well, there’s at least one person who won’t be signing the petition: Noel Gallagher. During a concert in San Diego on Wednesday night, the Oasis guitarist publicly acknowledged Foo Fighters’ petition before adding, “I’d like to start a petition to get Foo Fighters to split up.”

Noel wants to start a petition to split the Foo Fighters from oasis

Meanwhile, brother Liam spent his morning writing a spec for an Oasis musical, and I would pay good fucking money to see it.

Previous Story
Matthew McConaughey’s next role is as a real-life University of Texas professor
Next Story
It’s attack of the 50 foot Lana Del Rey in the “Doin’ Time” video: Watch
5 comments