Noel Gallagher wants to start petition to split Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters’s recent headlining performance at Reading Festival doubled as public campaign to reunite Oasis. “One of these days we’ll get Oasis back. One of these days,” proclaimed Taylor Hawkins, who also adorned his bass drum with a photo of the Gallagher brothers.
“We’re trying,” frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd. “We’re trying. Let’s sign a petition. Everyone here, okay?” Hawkins added. Grohl then asked the audience, “How many people wanna see Oasis f**king play a show?”
Well, there’s at least one person who won’t be signing the petition: Noel Gallagher. During a concert in San Diego on Wednesday night, the Oasis guitarist publicly acknowledged Foo Fighters’ petition before adding, “I’d like to start a petition to get Foo Fighters to split up.”
Noel wants to start a petition to split the Foo Fighters from oasis
Meanwhile, brother Liam spent his morning writing a spec for an Oasis musical, and I would pay good fucking money to see it.
Oasis the musical 5 lads from Manchester start a band and take on the world the little 1 who writes the songs turns into a massive cunt sacks everyone except his little brother as he ain’t got the arse splits up the band there’s a story line for ya THE END LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 29, 2019