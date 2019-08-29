Noel Gallagher wants to start petition to split Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters (photo by Amy Harris) and Noel Gallagher (Debi Del Grande)

Foo Fighters’s recent headlining performance at Reading Festival doubled as public campaign to reunite Oasis. “One of these days we’ll get Oasis back. One of these days,” proclaimed Taylor Hawkins, who also adorned his bass drum with a photo of the Gallagher brothers.

“We’re trying,” frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd. “We’re trying. Let’s sign a petition. Everyone here, okay?” Hawkins added. Grohl then asked the audience, “How many people wanna see Oasis f**king play a show?”



Well, there’s at least one person who won’t be signing the petition: Noel Gallagher. During a concert in San Diego on Wednesday night, the Oasis guitarist publicly acknowledged Foo Fighters’ petition before adding, “I’d like to start a petition to get Foo Fighters to split up.”

Meanwhile, brother Liam spent his morning writing a spec for an Oasis musical, and I would pay good fucking money to see it.