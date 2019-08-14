Foo Fighters bring crowd-surfing wheelchair guy, bubble-blowing girl on stage: Watch

When all in the world seems chaotic and wrong, at least we can always rely on this: Dave Grohl is the coolest guy in rock and roll. Whether he’s bringing blind kids side-stage or deftly handling drunk set invaders, the Foo Fighters frontman is always happy to give his fans the best. Last night, he once again proved himself to be a benevolent rock God when he brought a crow-surfing dude in a wheelchair and a girl blowing bubbles on stage during “Everlong”.

The moment came as Foo Fighters closed out Hungary’s Sziget Festival on Tuesday. Grohl had caught sight of the wheelchaired fan, who had been projected onto the screens throughout the show, midway into the set, according to Hungary Today. Before launching into their final song, Grohl pointed to the man as he was hoisted into the air.



“He’s the fucking star of the show right there — that’s the fucking star of the show. My man! My man!” Grohl called out. “I have a question: Do you wanna come up and watch the show from up here?… Bring that motherfucker up here.”

As the man and his wheelchair were crowd-surfed to meet Foo Fighters on stage, Grohl sought another fan he’d noticed earlier: a girl blowing bubbles. She, too, was welcomed up on stage, placed behind Taylor Hawkins and his drum kit to blow her bubbles as the band ripped through “Everlong”.

At the end, Grohl hugged both bubble girl and wheelchair guy, inviting them to take a bow with the rest of Foo Fighters. He even gave the guy his guitar for a final smash.

While you watch the awesomeness in the video below, take a second to appreciate the band members’ facial expressions. These guys clearly love interacting with fans like this, and you just gotta love that right back. Take a look: