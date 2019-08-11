Foster the People promote bizarre Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theory

Foster the People

On Saturday, billionaire financier and serial sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell. Government officials say Epstein, who was facing 45 years in prison on sex trafficking charges, took his own life by hanging himself. However, that hasn’t stopped people on both sides of the political aisle from promoting unfounded conspiracy theories suggesting Epstein was murdered.

Hours after Epstein’s body was found, Donald Trump retweeted a conspiracy claiming that former president Bill Clinton was responsible for Epistein’s death. (The Clintons, like Trump himself, associated with Epstein on occasion in the 1990s and early 2000s.) All the while, the hashtag #trumpbodycount went viral on Twitter.



And then there’s Foster the People, the alternative rock band best known for their hit single “Pumped Up Kicks”. On Saturday night, the band’s Twitter account promoted its own conspiracy theory, asserting that it was an Epstein body double who was photographed on the hospital gurney, and that the real Epstein is “on a private plane to somewhere in the middle east getting prepped for plastic surgery right now.”

In related news, stay tuned for details on InfoWars’ 10th anniversary concert headlined by Foster the People.