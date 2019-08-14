Empire shot a scene where Jussie Smollett was “attacked”

Fox’s Empire is turning reality into fiction — or rather, fiction into fiction. According to TMZ, production on the forthcoming sixth and final season took place exactly where former star Jussie Smollett was “attacked.”

As they report, a scene was shot this past Tuesday in Chicago, specifically where Smollett alleged he was assaulted by the Osundairo brothers. What this means is anyone’s guess, though Smollett is no longer with the series.



If you recall, Smollett was charged with 16 felonies for filing a false police report when investigators determined he’d faked the incident. In a shocking twist, the prosecutors ended up dropping all charges.

Lest we forget, former Chicago mayor Rham Emanuel subsequently sent Smollett a bill for the cost of the investigation ($130,000). When Smollett refused to pay the bill, the city filed a civil suit against him, which Smollett continues to fight.

Nevertheless, a Smolett-less Empire returns to Fox on September 24th.