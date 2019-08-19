Freddie Gibbs sides with JAY-Z, says “F*ck Kaepernick”

Freddie Gibbs

Last week, JAY-Z’s Roc Nation and the NFL entered into an entertainment and social partnership. The deal, which effectively makes the veteran hip-hop artist the league’s new “live music entertainment strategist”, quickly drew criticism given JAY-Z’s ties to Colin Kaepernick and his past support of the former quarterback’s racial equality work. Now, fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs has sided with JAY-Z with a brash post on social media saying “Fuck Kaepernick”.

The acclaimed Indiana-based MC took to Instagram stories over the weekend to call out the former pro athlete. “I’m riding with Jay-Z, straight up, man. Fuck Colin Kaepernick. All y’all n****s marched for Colin Kaepernick and he took a settlement and ain’t tell y’all what he got or nothing. He settled,” Gibbs said, implying Kaepernick was a sell-out for settling with the NFL. Though Kaepernick never disclosed the full details, it’s believed the collusion settlement was for less than $10 million.



“So, let it go. Y’all hating on Jay-Z for trying to own something in the NFL,” added the Bandana rapper. “Y’all n****s is some muthaf*ckin’ crabs.”

Although Kaepernick has yet to officially comment on the Roc Nation and NFL partnership, his partner Nessa expressed dismay over JAY-Z’s business dealings. “The disappointment in JAY-Z isn’t in the partnership. The disappointment is wrapping it in social justice,” she said. “[Kaepernick] didn’t just take a knee, he put the work behind it. And he lost his career for it.”

In his defense, JAY-Z has said that the partnership is the next logical step in fixing the NFL’s systemic oppression problem. “We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice. In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase. There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?’” argued the New York MC.

Along with serving as “live music entertainment strategist”, JAY-Z is reportedly set to acquire a “significant ownership interest” in an NFL team in the near future.