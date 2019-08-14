Freddie Gibbs & Madlib share new track “The Next Day” featuring Oh No: Stream

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, photo by Nick Walker

After three long years of anticipation, Indiana MC Freddie Gibbs and veteran producer Madlib finally returned last month with their sophomore album, Bandana. Now just weeks later, the hip-hop duo is back with another new track, “The Next Day”.

A contribution to the Adult Swim Singles series, “The Next Day” features a guest verse from Madlib’s younger brother, Oh No. With the sort of soul sampling production we know and love from MadGibbs, the track feels like it could be featured in Eddie Murphy’s upcoming Ray Moore biopic Dolemite Is My Name. In fact, it even opens with a fitting reference as Gibbs spits, “Pulling stunts in my GTR/ 1990, Dolemite in momma’s VCR.”



Take a listen to Freddie Gibbs & Madlibs’ “The Next Day” below.

MadGibbs’ Bandana arrived five years after their collaborative debut, 2014’s Piñata. They’ll be supporting the record on the road through fall. Appropriately, given the release of “The Next Day”, Freddie Gibbs and Mad Lib are set to appear at the Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles this November. Get tickets to all their upcoming dates here.