Gallant unveils smooth new song “Sleep on It”: Stream

CoSigned crooner Gallant returns today with a new single dubbed “Sleep on It”. The track comes ahead of the artist’s sophomore album, scheduled to arrive in the fall.

In the past, we’ve heard Gallant tap into Prince’s funk-inflected sleekness. However, the latest offering, sees the Grammy-nominated singer channeling the smooth and slinky releases of Usher circa 2001.



“Why don’t we sleep on it?” Gallant asks his partner following a tiff. “The song is about putting aside your pride and reconciling, after butting heads in a relationship,” he notes in a statement. “It’s about reconciliation.”

Gallant’s new album, Sweet Insomnia, follows the acclaimed Ology from way back in 2015. Although he’s yet to confirm a release date, Gallant does plan to tour the next few months, including stint opening for fellow R&B singer Sabrina Claudio. Find tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

“Sleep on It” Artwork: