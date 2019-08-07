Gatecreeper announce new album Deserted, unleash “Boiled Over”: Stream

Gatecreeper, photo by Pablo Vigueras

Arizona death-metal act Gatecreeper will return with their sophomore album, Deserted, this fall. In anticipation, the track “Boiled Over” has been released as the first single.

Due out October 4th, Deserted was co-produced by the band with engineer Ryan Bram. Additionally, Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou mixed the LP, while Brad Boatright mastered the album.



“We are very proud to finally unleash our second full length album,” remarked the band in a collective statement. “There are plenty of new and exciting elements mixed into our songwriting formula, but the most apparent evolution is simply getting better at what we have been doing since the beginning.

Gatecreeper continued, “Our experiences over the 3 years have made us a stronger band all around. With Deserted we wanted to solidify and define the Gatecreeper sound of memorable songwriting with both infectious hooks and crushing riffs.”

Regarding the new single (listen below), the band stated, “The first song from Deserted we chose to share with the world is ‘Boiled Over’. With this song, we tried to capture the melodic side of Bolt Thrower mixed with the crushing heaviness and groove of bands like Obituary or Crowbar. There is a confident swagger to the song that any fan of heavy music can enjoy.”

Physical copies of Deserted are available for pre-order via Relapse Records, while digital orders can be placed here.

Deserted Artwork:

Deserted Tracklist:

01. Deserted

02. Puncture Wounds

03. From The Ashes

04. Ruthless

05. Everlasting

06. Barbaric Pleasure

07. Sweltering Madness

08. Boiled Over

09. In Chains

10. Absence of Light