Ghost to release limited-edition Prequelle Exalted box set

Ghost Perform at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, photo by Johnny Perilla

With their latest album Prequelle now over a year old, Ghost are offering a super-deluxe box set of the LP featuring a bevy of goodies.

The deluxe collector’s package, titled Prequelle Exalted, will arrive on September 27th, with a limited run of 5,000 sets. Among the items included are a vinyl copy of the album in a transparent orange and black smoke; a 60-page arena tour photo book that’s wrapped in black gator skin’ a die-cut Prequelle artwork with a 12-page booklet featuring “mind-blowing” illustrations; four live photo prints; a 7-inch vinyl with two Ghost rarities; and a 7-inch vinyl adapter.



The Prequelle Exalted box set retails for $90 and is available for pre-order here. See an image of the package below.

(Buy: Tickets to Ghost’s Upcoming Shows)

Originally, Ghost had planned to follow up Prequelle with a new album in 2020, but frontman Tobias Forge (aka Cardinal Copia) revealed earlier this summer that the band’s next album will now come out in 2021, so as not to compete with the U.S. elections.

In the meantime, fans can catch Ghost on their upcoming North American fall tour, which kicks off September 13th in Bakersfield, California, and features support from Nothing More.

Prequelle Exalted Artwork: