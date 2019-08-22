Visual director Giovanni Bucci goes behind the scenes of his music project ODDKO’s “Disobey” video

ODDKO

Giovanni Bucci has made a name for himself as an acclaimed visual director, helming noteworthy videos for Korn, and working on clips from Jane’s Addiction and others. Now, he has his own alternative metal music project, ODDKO, and he created a stunning video for the single “Disobey”.

With “Disobey” already surpassing 100,000 views on YouTube, Bucci unveils the making of the video in a new behind-the-scenes clip. The mini-documentary takes the viewer inside the mind of Bucci and the rest of the creative team, including Paola Rocchetti and the visual arts production company Void n’ Disorder, as they conceive and execute the video’s remarkable visuals.



“Disobey” is the lead single from ODDKO’s upcoming debut album, Escape the Maze, which will contain influences from the musical worlds of metal, alternative, classical, and electronic. Bucci laid down all the instrumentation himself on the original tracking for the album, and then enlisted the help of Francesco Paoli (Fleshgod Apocalypse), Veronika Coassolo (Tricky, Subsonica), Giacomo Castellano (Vasco Rossi, Piero Pelù), and Dave Tavanti (Kpanic).

In the Q&A below, Bucci answers questions about the “Disobey” video, going from directing videos to creating his own music, and working with Korn. In between his answers, check out the full video for “Disobey” as well as the new “Making Of” documentary:

On the creation of the “Disobey” video

The video for “Disobey” was an ambitious and challenging project. I worked mostly with my long time partner Paola Rocchetti: we complement each other in different areas, so we were able to achieve a lot thanks to the variety of different skills we both have. It started with just the two of us, and then we involved a bigger team during production. We were very secretive about every aspect of the production. For ODDKO’s next videos, we would like to be more open, get other artists involved in the whole process and show the audience how the project develops.

In every commercial project there’s a client, but for “Disobey” I was my own “client”. I had the freedom to steer the project in the direction I wanted and this felt more representative of me as an artist: what I put out there is truly something that speaks my language and expresses my creativity.

With “Disobey”, I tried to experiment and do things in a different way than the standard in the music industry (i.e. making a music video for a track that is finished). I instead created the music and the visuals at the same time–they were built in synchronicity. For example, I had a rough cut of the video while the track was still being arranged. At one point I asked Francesco Paoli to play the drums while watching the video edit so that he would be influenced by its vibe. I wanted to make something that had no separation between sound and vision.

On transitioning from video director to musical artist

I love all forms of art, and music videos can bring them all together in a single experience. There was never a transition from visual art to music or vice versa. Music is a great passion of mine since I was very young, but decided to make a career in video making, which is also something that I am naturally driven into. Music and visuals are two elements that define me equally and I find it difficult to keep the two separate. Wearing both hats as a musician and as a director feels very natural to me.

When I make visual work or make music, I try to create something that has a meaning on different levels. It can be experienced just for the visual appeal or the sound, but I also add hints to deeper concepts with the hope to challenge people to think about a specific topic. I also like to leave some space for the audience’s imagination and their own point of view. It’s like a mystery box: I don’t dictate the conclusion — I would rather have everyone come to one based on their own experience and analysis. My main artistic goal is to entertain while at the same time make people question the world at large.

On directing two Korn videos

I had forgotten about it until recently, but my good friend Francesca recently reminded me that, when she asked me in high school which band I would love to make a video for, my answer was ”Korn”.

In 2011, I lost a pitch for Korn’s music video “Narcissistic Cannibal“ which was awarded to a friend of mine, Alex Bulkley. We previously worked together on Jane’s Addiction’s music video and he asked me to work on the post production for the “Narcissistic Cannibal” video. It didn’t work out at that time, as I was busy with another project. But I didn’t give up and in 2013 I won two pitches and got to direct the music videos “Never Never” and “Love & Meth” for Korn. It was a dream come true.

