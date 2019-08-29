Deep Purple legend Glenn Hughes is the new frontman of supergroup The Dead Daisies

Glenn Hughes, via YouTube: Frontiers Music

The Dead Daisies have seen a revolving door of musicians since forming in 2013. Now, the supergroup has made perhaps its most significant change, with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Glenn Hughes taking over as singer and bassist.

Hughes — who was a member of Deep Purple in their Mk. III and Mk. IV lineups and briefly fronted Black Sabbath in the ’80s — actually takes over for two departing musicians: singer John Corabi (Mötley Crüe) and bassist Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake).



The Dead Daisies’ lineup now consists of Hughes, guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), guitarist David Lowy (Mink, Red Phoenix), and drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey).

Along with the lineup change comes a new single, “Righteous Days”, which can be heard in the YouTube player below.

The Dead Daisies addressed the lineup change, the new song, and their upcoming album in the following statement posted on their website:

“The Dead Daisies are a musical collective, whose members come together through a common love for great rock music. It’s a living, breathing, musical organism with the credo, ‘Rock is indeed alive & well!’ From the band’s inception, the idea was for members to bring their own ideas to the table but also have the flexibility to come and go when working on their other projects. Both John and Marco are, and always will be, a part of The Dead Daisies musical family, but at this point in time they have decided to do some work on their own solo projects.

Yes, the guys have recently been in the studio in LA recording some new music with legendary singer & bass player Glenn Hughes. ‘Righteous Days’ is airing exclusively across the planet this week. David, Doug, Deen & Glenn head back into the studio later in the year to finish the album and look forward to seeing you on the road in 2020!!”

Prior to Hughes coming on board, The Dead Daisies recorded and recently released a covers album called Locked & Loaded, featuring renditions of classics by The Who, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and more.