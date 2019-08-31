R.I.P. Gordon Bressack, Pinky and the Brain writer dead at 68

Gordon Bressack, writer of Pinky and the Brain

Gordon Bressack, an Emmy Award-winning writer known for his work on 90’s-era cartoons including Pinky and the Brain and Animaniacs, has died at the age of 68.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bressack died Friday in Los Angeles after a long health battle.



Bressack also wrote episodes of Tiny Toon Adventures, The Smurfs, DuckTails, Mighty Max, Darkwing Duck, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

For his efforts, Bressack won three Daytime Emmy Awards, including outstanding achievement in animation for Animaniacs in 1996; outstanding special class animated program for Pinky and the Brain in 1999; and outstanding children’s animated program for Pinky, Elmyra & the Brain in 2000. In 1998, he was the inuagural recipient of the Writers Guild’s Animation Writers Caucus Animation Award.