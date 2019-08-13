Menu
Greta Gerwig’s Little Women screams Oscar in first trailer: Watch

Gerwig's follow-up to 2017's Lady Bird stars just about everyone in Hollywood

on August 13, 2019, 12:06pm
Sony releases first trailer for Little Women

One of the more anticipated films of the holiday season is Greta Gerwig’s remake of Little Women. The long-awaited follow-up to her 2017 Oscar-nominated debut Lady Bird stars pretty much everyone in Hollywood, and Sony has dropped the first trailer.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel-of-the-same-name, the film follows the post-Civil War lives of the March sisters in 1860s New England. Seeing how this is the eighth adaptation of the story, Gerwig clearly is pulling her weight in making this her own.

Watch below.

Grab a pen: Little Woman stars Meryl StreepEmma WatsonSaoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Laura DernJames NortonLouis GarrelBob OdenkirkChris Cooper, and Abby Quinn. The film arrives on Christmas Day.

