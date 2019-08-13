Harry Styles passes on The Little Mermaid

Harry Styles was offered the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid

Harry Styles has turned down an offer to play Prince Eric in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Styles’ name had long been mentioned as a favorite to portray the Disney prince, and earlier today several outlets inaccurately reported that he had officially accepted the role.



However, citing sources with knowledge of the project, TheWrap reports that Styles has “respectfully declined” the offer.

Disney previously announced that R&B singer Halle Bailey would play the film’s titular heroine Ariel. Other reported cast members include Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Jacob Tremblay (Flounder), and Awkwafina (Scuttle).

Rob Marshall (Chicago, Marry Poppins Returns) is directing the remake, with production scheduled to begin next year. John Musker, who wrote the music and score for the 1989 animated The Little Mermaid, is working on new music with Lin-Manuel Miranda.