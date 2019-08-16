Highly Suspect announce new album MCID, unveil two new songs: Stream

Highly Suspect

Highly Suspect have unveiled details of their new album, which is titled MCID and will come out this fall. In advance of its release, the band has shared a pair of singles in “16” and “Upperdrugs”.

MCID, which will arrive on November 1st, finds the rock trio joined by an eclectic array of guest musicians, including French metal act Gojira, UK alt-rockers Nothing But Thieves, and rappers Young Thug and Tee Grizzley.



Regarding the album’s lyrics, frontman Johnny Stevens remarked, “The themes include self loathing, substance abuse, image issues, addressing my past and changing my future, with a sprinkle of anti Trump, false social media worship, heartbreak, hope, depression and suicide. There are also a few references to the pressures of fame and how I won’t play into it.”

The track “16” is a very personal one for Stevens, as it tells the story of him learning that his girlfriend was pregnant, only to find out during the birth that the baby wasn’t his.

Prior to MCID, Highly Suspect released the albums Mister Asylum and The Boy Who Died Wolf, and cracked the Top 10 of the Mainstream Rock chart with singles like “Lydia”, “My Name Is Human”, and “Little One”.

MCID is available for pre-order at this location, while you can pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming tour dates here. The band’s massive tour kicks off next week and runs into early December.

Listen to the tracks “16” and “Upperdrugs” below.

MCID Artwork: