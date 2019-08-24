Hilary Duff returning for Lizzie McGuire series on Disney+

Disney+ has added another familiar name to their ever-expanding catalogue: Lizzie McGuire. On Friday, the Mouse House announced at their D23 conference that Hilary Duff will reprise her role in a new series surrounding her iconic character.

Original series creator Terri Minsky will serve as showrunner for the show, which follows a now-30-year-old McGuire trying to survive in New York City. Further details are expected to be announced as the weekend unfolds.



Seeing how the forthcoming streaming service will also include a revival of High School Musical, it’s not exactly surprising that McGuire is also making a comeback. The original McGuire series ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004 with a blockbuster movie in 2003.

At the time, the series followed the titular 13-year-old who dreamed of being popular. Like most things Disney, it became a total phenomenon with pre-teens, producing all sorts of soundtracks, books, shirts, toys, you know the drill.

Today? Eh, we’ll see how McGuire fares for thirtysomethings.