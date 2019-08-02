IDLES share new track “I Dream Guillotine”: Stream

IDLES, photo by Pooneh Ghana

IDLES are launching into the last month of summer with a new track called “I Dream Guillotine”. The single serves as the B-side to May’s “Mercedes Marxist”, which has also today been given a new music video.

Once again pulled from the sessions for the Bristol punk’s sophomore album, Joy as an Act of Resistance, “I Dream Guillotine” references the French Revolution as a mirror to the disenfranchisement of working-class Britain. Chugging guitars and bass propel frontman Joe Talbot anger as he growls, “My bastard visions of a/ Bastard city broken/ By a bastard wealthy jettison/ We’re not fine, we’re not fine, we’re not fine.”



Take a listen below.

Meanwhile, the “Mercedes Marxist” visual follows the drab life of a man literally banging his head against the wall. Worn out by the mundane trials of daily living, he dreams of rushing back against the storm. Check out the clip, directed by Thirtytwo, below.

Joy as an Act of Resistance was recently shortlisted for the Mercury Prize. In support of the release, the band is set to return to the is playing a string of festivals this month before returning to the States for a fall trek around Austin City Limits. Get tickets to all their upcoming shows here.