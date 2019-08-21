Interpol announce 15th anniversary Antics vinyl reissue

Interpol’s classic sophomore album, Antics, celebrates its 15th anniversary next month. The New York outfit is marking the occasion with a special vinyl reissue.

Due out September 27th through Matador, the re-release will be pressed on limited-edition white vinyl. It will contain all 10 of the original album tracks, including early singles “Slow Hands”, “Evil”, and “Narc”. Pre-orders have begun.



(Read: 10 Years and 10 Questions with Interpol’s Sam Fogarino)

Previously in 2017, Interpol embarked on a full tour to support the 15th birthday of their debut record, Turn on the Bright Lights.

Frontman Paul Banks and the rest of Interpol dropped a new EP, A Fine Mess, this past May. They’re scheduled to tour North America with Morrissey in the coming months. Grab your tickets here.

Revisit Antics track “Slow Hands”: