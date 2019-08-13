Menu
Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves, Beck to headline inaugural Intersect Festival in Las Vegas

Flying Lotus, Anderson .Paak, CHVRCHES, Brandi Carlile, and Jamie xx also confirmed for the Amazon-produced event

on August 13, 2019, 9:42am
Foo Fighters (Philip Cosores), Kacey Musgraves (Heather Kaplan), Beck (Cosores)
Intersect is a new two-day festival taking place at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on December 6th and 7th. The event is being produced by AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Livenation, and occurs at the end of the Amazon’s annual cloud computing conference.

The inaugural lineup is headlined by Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves, and Beck. Also playing are Flying Lotus, Anderson .Paak, CHVRCHES, Brandi Carlile, Jamie xx, Spoon, Kaytranada, Gesaffelstein, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

A second phase of Intersect’s lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

A pre-sale for general admission and VIP passes begins Friday, August 12th. Visit the festival’s website for more information.

Intersect Vegas fest

