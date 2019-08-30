Jack White warms up backstage by playing along to JAY-Z’s “99 Problems”: Watch

Jack White plays "99 Problems" backstage

Though a collaborative album between Jack White and JAY-Z never came to be, there’s clearly no love lost between the two music titans. In 2017, White worked with Beyoncé on the Lemonade track “Don’t Hurt Yourself”, and last year, White repurposed a track from his scrapped sessions with JAY-Z for his solo album Boarding House Reach. Apparently, White also relies on JAY-Z’s own music when warming up for a concert.

Yesterday, White’s The Raconteurs played the first of three sold-out hometown shows at the Ryman in Nashville. Nugs.net hosted a live-stream of the concert, which included some intriguing behind-the-scenes footage. In one particular scene, White is captured warming up on guitar by playing along to a recording of JAY-Z’s “99 Problems”. Watch below.



This is not the first time White has been captured on film playing “99 Problems”. Back in 2014, during a headlining set at Louisville’s Forecastle Festival, he mashed up The Black Album track with his own “Icky Thump”.

The Raconteurs’ two other Ryman shows — taking place on August 30th and 31st — are also being streamed live on nugs.net. It’s part of a new partnership between nugs and Third Man Records resulting in the creation of a live archive of White-related material. You can see White and The Raconteurs in person by picking up tickets here.