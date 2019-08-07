James Blake shares video for “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”, announces US tour dates

James Blake, photo by David Brendan Hall

James Blake returns today with a new music video for the Assume Form track “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”. He’s also announced a new batch of US tour dates.

Helmed by director Frank Lebon (ASAP Rocky, FKA twigs), this latest visual borrows directly from the song’s sentimental theme by spotlighting 30 different real-life couples. “It’s a pure love song, really. It’s just about the ease of coexisting that I feel with my girlfriend,” Blake previously told Apple Music of the track.



(Read: The 10 Hottest European Summer Music Festivals)

“It’s fairly simple in its message and in its delivery, hopefully,” added the British crooner. “Romance is a very commercialised subject, but sometimes it can just be a peaceful moment of ease and something even mundane—just the flow between days and somebody making it feel like the days are just going by, and that’s a great thing.”

As for Blake’s new stateside shows, they’re marked down for September and October. Along with festivals like Philadelphia’s Made in America and Austin City Limits, he’s scheduled to visit cities such as Houston, Dallas, and Denver.

Check out the video below, followed by his full tour itinerary. Tickets to his shows can be found here.

James Blake 2019 Tour Dates:

08/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/30 – Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival

09/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

10/04 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/06 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/11 – Austin, TX @ TBA

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/29 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

10/30 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

11/01 – Torino, IT @ club to club

11/04 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra

11/07 – Wien, AT @ Gasometer

11/08 – Dolni Mesto, CZ @ Archa Theatre

11/09 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

11/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/15 – Frederiksburg, DK @ KB Hallen