James Blake shares video for “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”, announces US tour dates

James Blake returns today with a new music video for the Assume Form track “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”. He’s also announced a new batch of US tour dates.
Helmed by director Frank Lebon (ASAP Rocky, FKA twigs), this latest visual borrows directly from the song’s sentimental theme by spotlighting 30 different real-life couples. “It’s a pure love song, really. It’s just about the ease of coexisting that I feel with my girlfriend,” Blake previously told Apple Music of the track.
(Read: The 10 Hottest European Summer Music Festivals)
“It’s fairly simple in its message and in its delivery, hopefully,” added the British crooner. “Romance is a very commercialised subject, but sometimes it can just be a peaceful moment of ease and something even mundane—just the flow between days and somebody making it feel like the days are just going by, and that’s a great thing.”
As for Blake’s new stateside shows, they’re marked down for September and October. Along with festivals like Philadelphia’s Made in America and Austin City Limits, he’s scheduled to visit cities such as Houston, Dallas, and Denver.
Check out the video below, followed by his full tour itinerary. Tickets to his shows can be found here.
James Blake 2019 Tour Dates:
08/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/30 – Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival
09/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival
10/04 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/06 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/11 – Austin, TX @ TBA
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/29 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
10/30 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
11/01 – Torino, IT @ club to club
11/04 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra
11/07 – Wien, AT @ Gasometer
11/08 – Dolni Mesto, CZ @ Archa Theatre
11/09 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
11/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/15 – Frederiksburg, DK @ KB Hallen