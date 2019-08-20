New James Bond film is officially called No Time to Die

Daniel Craig as James Bond

James Bond 25 has received an official title. The upcoming film, due in theaters in the US on April 8th, 2020, is called No Time to Die.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation), No Time to Die marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final turn as Bond. The film also stars Rami Malek, who plays the film’s villain, along with Christoph Waltz, who reprises his role as Blofeld. Other returning cast members include Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ralph Fiennes as M., Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, and Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner. Additionally, Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch has been cast to play a new character who takes over Bond’s secret agent number: 007.



At the start of the film, “Bond is not on active service, he’s enjoying himself in Jamaica.” However, “his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help,” according to an official plot synopsis. “The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on to the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”