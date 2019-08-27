Janet Weiss’ sister launches GoFundMe to cover medical costs following car accident

Janet Weiss, photo by Heather Kaplan

Earlier this month, drummer Janet Weiss broke her right leg and fractured a collar bone in a “scary car accident” near her home in Portland. Because the expected recovery time is about 12 weeks, the former Sleater-Kinney member has been forced to cancel all of her planned upcoming tour dates with Quasi and Slang. Now, Weiss’ sister, Julie, has launched a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs and other necessary expenses that are sure to pile up over the next few months.

On the official fundraising page, Julie wrote that all donations will go toward “out-of-pocket medical bills, nursing care, physical therapy, the wheelchair ramp that was installed at her house, and paying for her monthly expenses while she can’t work.” She added,



“[Janet’s] biggest concern now is that to fully heal, she needs to have the highest quality and most intense physical therapy possible to get her back into drumming shape. That is the ultimate goal no matter how long it takes. We also need to be certain she has the care she needs so that she doesn’t fall and re-injure the broken bones.”

Julie closed the GoFundMe message writing, “We appreciate any size donation you can spare to help Janet through this. She has been so energized and touched already by the love and support of her friends and fans since the accident.”

In the time since the horrific accident, Janet has certainly been “energized” by those around her and has posted multiple hopeful updates on her progress. “Great friends came through with expert care, keeping me comfortable, fed and entertained,” the veteran rocker wrote in tweeted note.

Another read,

“Three months in a wheelchair is going to be a challenge but you all inspire me to do my PT [physical therapy], rest up, stay healthy and get strong. I dream about playing the drums again. Plus, the election year is coming up quick, I need to be in fighting shape!”

Julie’s campaign set an initial goal of $25,000; as of Tuesday afternoon, nearly $37,000 had already been raised. For more information and/or to donate, head to the GoFundMe page.

The Center Won’t Hold, the last album Weiss recorded with Sleater-Kinney, is out now.

Below, read a few of Janet’s recovery updates.