Japanese Breakfast covers Wilco’s “Jesus, Etc.” at Lollapalooza: Watch

Japanese Breakfast brought a sweet taste of Chicago to Lollapalooza 2019. During her Friday afternoon set, singer Michelle Zauner and her band of rockers offered up a cover of Wilco’s Yankee Hotel Foxtrot gem, “Jesus, Etc.”.

This was hardly some impromptu bit, either. Earlier in the day, the band teased the cover on their socials, sharing an image of a guitar tab and asking their followers, “Can you guess what new cover we are playing in Chicago today?”



Watch fan-shot footage of the cover below.

“Jesus, Etc.” is the latest cover in Zauner’s collection. In the past, she’s covered “Dreams” by The Cranberries, “Head Over Heels” by Tears for Fears, “Lovefool” by The Cardigans, “California Dreamin'” by The Mamas and the Papas, and the list goes on.