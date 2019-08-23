Jay Som unveils new album Anak Ko: Stream

Jay Som, photo by Lindsey Byrnes

Jay Som has returned with her new album, Anak Ko. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out via Polyvinyl, the record serves as Jay Som’s second to date following the solid Everybody Works from 2017. Its nine tracks came to fruition during a seven-day solo retreat to Joshua Tree, but was later finalized in her new home base of Los Angeles.



(Read: The Top 25 Songs of 2019… So Far)

“It’s an endearing thing to say, it feels comfortable,” she commented on the record’s title, which means “My Child” in Filipino. The concept of care, and with it patience and kindness, also plays a major role throughout the new album. The dream pop songwriter born Melina Duterte explained,

“In order to change, you’ve got to make so many mistakes. What’s helped me is forcing myself to be even more peaceful and kind with myself and others. You can get so caught up in attention, and the monetary value of being a musician, that you can forget to be humble. You can learn more from humility than the flashy stuff. I want kindness in my life. Kindness is the most important thing for this job, and empathy.”

Duterte had additional studio assistance from Vagabon’s Laetitia Tamko and Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott. Justus Proffit and Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick also contributed to the LP.

To promote Anak Ko, Duterte will tour North America this fall. Find tickets here.

Anak Ko Artwork:

Anak Ko Tracklist:

01. If You Want It

02. Superbike

03. Peace Out

04. Devotion

05. Nighttime Drive

06. Tenderness

07. Anak Ko

08. Crown

09. Get Well