Jeff Buckley rarities and live albums coming to streaming platforms this month

In honor of its 25th anniversary, Jeff Buckley’s seminal debut, Grace, is being re-released with a bevy of additional bonus tracks. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg: Many other selections from the late singer-songwriter’s catalog are also being reissued on digital streaming platforms, including four live albums.

As Pitchfork reports, Buckley’s proper studio releases Grace, Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk, and Mystery White Boy will be re-released, packaged with rare recordings and bonus international material. One of the highlighted rarities is Buckley’s final demo of “Sky Blue Skin”, which is being officially released for the very first time.



(Read: Amazing Grace: How Jeff Buckley’s Divine Energy Captured the World)

The live albums culled from Buckley’s time on the road in 1994 and 1995. There’s Live at Wetlands, New York, NY 8/16/94 and Live From Seattle, WA, 5/7/95, as well as Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, 5/13/95. His Live at Columbia Records Radio Hour set from 1995 is also part of this reissue campaign.

All the aforementioned titles hit streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify beginning August 23rd through Columbia/Legacy. For fans looking to own something a little more tangible, Consequence of Sound and Sony Legacy are giving away a Grace 25th Anniversary Ultimate Bundle here.

Last year, Kyle Meredith interviewed Buckley’s former manager, Dave Lory. Listen in below to hear about Buckley’s final days, his friendship with Chris Cornell, and more.

