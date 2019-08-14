Shia LaBeouf confronts Fox News host Jesse Watters in airport lounge

Jesse Watters and Shia LaBeouf

In a power ranking of the most insufferable FOX News hosts, Jesse Watters is right up there alongside Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld. For those unfamiliar, Watters began his career as an on-air correspondent for Bill O’Reilly, often taking to the streets to mock down-on-their-luck New Yorkers. In one especially problematic segment, he visited Chinatown and asked Chinese Americans if they knew karate, if he should bow before he greets them, or if their watches were stolen. During this time, he also cheated on his wife with a FOX News producer 14 years his junior. Later, following Donald Trump’s election, he rebranded himself as a Trump sycophant and now regularly spews dumb, ill-informed garbage in hopes of getting a retweet from his supreme leader. He rails against liberal coastal elite, even though he himself was born in Philly and attended private boarding school. He claims the moral high ground, even though he was suspended from FOX for making sexual suggestive comments about Ivanka Trump and a microphone. I could go on, but basically, he’s a certified douche.

And I’m not the only person who feels this way. Recently, Watters was told off by Shia LaBeouf in an airport lounge. “You know, the other day, I was at a lounge, the Delta Sky situation, trying to take off for a flight with my family,” Watters recounted on FOX News earlier this week. “And the actor Shia LaBeouf, or whatever his name is — I think it was him, it looked exactly like him — I walked by and he calls me trash.”



To his credit, Watters says he “didn’t say anything, I didn’t lose it,” because what’s there to say when it’s the truth?