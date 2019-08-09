Jim Breuer announces standup tour dates

Jim Breur

Comedian Jim Breuer has announced a North American tour kicking off next week.

Breuer’s “Live and Let Laugh Tour” consists of 36 shows across the US, including dates including Boston, Chicago, Detroit, San Diego and beyond, before closing in late December with a pair of dates in Atlantic City.



Tickets for the upcoming dates are available here.

Jim Breuer 2019 Tour Dates:

09/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

09/20 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Prochnow Auditorium

09/22 – Branson, MO @ Dick Clark’s American Bandstand

09/28 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Biloxi

10/04 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center

10/05 – Carilsle, PA @ Carlisle Theater

10/06 – Irwin, PA @ Lamp Theatre

10/08 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

10/09 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

10/11 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

10/12 – Torrington, CT @ The Warner Theatre

10/13 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

10/17 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

10/18 – Plattsburgh, NY @ Strand Center Theatre

10/19 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

10/29 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T PAC

11/01 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Theater

11/02 – Madison, WI @ The Barrymore Theater

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

11/06 – Detroit, MI @ MotorCity Casino Hotel

11/09 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Harrah’s South Shore Room

11/16 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

11/23 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

11/26 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/27 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory Northpark

11/29 – Petaluma, CA @ The Mystic Theater

11/30 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater

12/01 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

12/03 – Portland, OR @ The Aladdin Theater

12/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theater

12/05 – Olympia, WA @ The Washington Center for the Performing Arts

12/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Wave at Hard Rock

12/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Wave at Hard Rock