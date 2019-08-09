Jim Breuer announces standup tour dates

Comedian Jim Breuer has announced a North American tour kicking off next week.
Breuer’s “Live and Let Laugh Tour” consists of 36 shows across the US, including dates including Boston, Chicago, Detroit, San Diego and beyond, before closing in late December with a pair of dates in Atlantic City.
Tickets for the upcoming dates are available here.
Jim Breuer 2019 Tour Dates:
09/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
09/20 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Prochnow Auditorium
09/22 – Branson, MO @ Dick Clark’s American Bandstand
09/28 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Biloxi
10/04 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center
10/05 – Carilsle, PA @ Carlisle Theater
10/06 – Irwin, PA @ Lamp Theatre
10/08 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
10/09 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
10/11 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre
10/12 – Torrington, CT @ The Warner Theatre
10/13 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
10/17 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak
10/18 – Plattsburgh, NY @ Strand Center Theatre
10/19 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
10/29 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T PAC
11/01 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Theater
11/02 – Madison, WI @ The Barrymore Theater
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
11/06 – Detroit, MI @ MotorCity Casino Hotel
11/09 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Harrah’s South Shore Room
11/16 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
11/23 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
11/26 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
11/27 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory Northpark
11/29 – Petaluma, CA @ The Mystic Theater
11/30 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater
12/01 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
12/03 – Portland, OR @ The Aladdin Theater
12/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theater
12/05 – Olympia, WA @ The Washington Center for the Performing Arts
12/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Wave at Hard Rock
12/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Wave at Hard Rock