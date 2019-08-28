Put a smile on that face with the new trailer for Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker: Watch

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker

Joker makes its North American debut next week at the Toronto International Film Festival, yet it’s been several months since we’ve seen anything new from Todd Phillips’ highly anticipated supervillain origin story. Well, it’s time to put a smile on that face of yours, because Warner Bros. has just unveiled the movie’s latest trailer.

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Comic Book Movies of 2019)

Whereas the first teaser focused on the many maniacal faces of Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Batman villain, today’s preview begins to lay out the plot. Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck is a man trapped in a society that ignores him, a struggle that leads his mind into dark places. “All I have is negative thoughts,” he tells his psychiatrist as she ends their patient-practitioner relationship. When talkshow host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) calls him out on national TV, it’s the final straw that pushes Fleck to see life for the joke that it is and embrace his new identity.



Gripping, dramatic, and gritty, it all feels like no other comic book movie in the last decade, and suddenly the idea of two Oscar-winning Jokers doesn’t seem so unfathomable. Take a look at the trailer, which also gives us our first look at Zazie Beetz and Marc Maron in the film, below

The first R-rated live-action Bat-film, Joker laughs its way into theaters on October 4th. Starring alongside Phoenix, De Niro, Beetz, and Maron are Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham. Find the full synopsis below.

Director Todd Phillips Joker centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone fictional story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night…but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty character study.

For more of the Clown Prince of Crime, fans have the John Carpenter-co-written The Joker: Year of the Villain comic to look forward to this Halloween.