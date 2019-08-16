Unreleased John Coltrane album Blue World coming this fall

John Coltrane, photo via Facebook

This fall will see the release of Blue World, a posthumous new album from jazz legend John Coltrane. Due out September 27th, the effort is comprised of eight previously unheard versions of some of his most classic pieces.

The works found on Blue World were recorded in 1964 in Van Gelder Studios with the help of Coltrane’s Classic Quartet of Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones, and McCoy Tyne. They include various takes of songs such as “Village Blues” and “Naima”, all captured on 1/4″ analog mono tape.



(Read: The 20 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs)

The material was originally commissioned by Gilles Groulx, a Quebecois filmmaker who wanted to use the music in his romantic film Le chat dans le sac. Only 10 minutes of the entire recording were ultimately used in his movie, and Blue World marks the first time the other selections are seeing the light of day after being mastered by Kevin Reeves.

As a first listen, Universal Music is sharing “Blue World”. Hear it below.

Blue World is up for pre-order now. Find the full artwork and tracklist below.

Blue World Artwork:

Blue World Tracklist:

01. Naima (Take 1)

02. Village Blue (Take 2)

03. Blue World

04. Village Blues (Take 1)

05. Village Blues (Take 3)

06. Like Sonny

07. Traneing In

08. Naima (Take 2)