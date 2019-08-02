John Legend says calling Trump a “piece of shit” is insulting to shit

Stinky Donald Trump, artwork by Hanksy

John Legend has long been a staunch anti-Trumper, but this week the musician really ripped into the president. In an interview with TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist called Trump “a piece of shit” and compared him to “an evil fucking canker sore.”

“He’s a piece of shit,” Legend remarked during an interview in West Hollywood. “He says piece of shit shit all the time — that’s what he does.”



The “All of Me” singer also said Trump is “as an evil fucking canker sore on America’s whole landscape, so we need to get him out of office.”

In a later tweet, Legend “apologized” for the name-calling — well, sort of. “I was mistaken. At least excrement has a useful biological function,” he wrote.

I want to apologize for calling POTUS a POS this week. I was mistaken. At least excrement has a useful biological function. https://t.co/SOeYEbqamN — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 2, 2019

(Read: A Brief History of Punk Rock and Presidential Politics)

Legend’s strong comments came in response to Trump’s recent attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. In a series of tweets (of course), POTUS implied the politician wasn’t doing enough for the city of Baltimore, which he described as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

When asked what could be done to help lift Baltimore, Legend answered, “There’s a lot that can be done. It’s got over a century of history that created the problems that they have.” He added, “We need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talking shit about our communities just because you’re [Trump] a racist prick.”

Legend and wife and model Chrissy Teigen have countlessly spoken out against Trump since his election in 2016. The pair headlined the Democratic caucus retreat this past spring. And last year, specifically on Trump’s 72nd birthday, the couple donated more than $250,000 to the ACLU.

Watch Legend’s TMZ interview below.