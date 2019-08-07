Jon Voight says racism was “solved long ago” in bizarre pro-Trump video: Watch

Jon Voight

Jon Voight continues to be one of Donald Trump’s staunchest and outspoken supporters. In a bizarre new video, the actor argues that the president can’t possibly be a racist, because racism was “solved long ago.”

Voight occassionall shares political videos on Twitter. The latest, dubbed “Jon Voight’s message for America” sees him tackle the broad and problematic subject of race in America. He begins by assuring viewers that “This is not a race for color or fame. This is a journey that is for truth.” Is “this” supposed to mean his video? Is it the monologue he’s giving? Surely it must make sense in time. “My fellow Americans, too many are angered at the words of racism,” he continues. “This has been a big issue for the black community since the Civil War, but this has been solved long ago by our forefathers for peace and love.”



Is that Jon Voight brushing aside modern racism? Yes, it most unmistakably is. To drive the point home, he then reminds Americans of color that if they stopped being so angry, then they wouldn’t be bound by racism anymore. “It seems that the angered left and angered minorities want to hold President Trump accountable for past lives,” says Voight. “You see we have been gifted with truth and, as I see it, anger is among the old chains that were binding to the people of slavery, old wounds that still seem fresh.”

What immediately follows is a string of vague patriotic cliches, led by a sharp pivot to namedrop the Holocaust. He continues: “Let me talk about old wounds: the Holocaust. That, my friends, are wounds that live among the Jewish and non-Jewish that lost lives. But this is not about color, race, religion. This is the United States of America, a nation built on trust and liberty. A soil of greatness. A land of opportunities, where all can grow and succeed with freedom. A nation of greatness.”

None of this should come as a surprise. A few months ago, Voight made the claim that “President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.” Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Trump appointed him as a Kennedy Center trustee earlier this year either. If you want to hear his misguided patriotic rambling, the original video is below.