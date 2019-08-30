Jónsi and Alex Somers

Jónsi and Alex’s gorgeous ambient debut Riceboy Sleeps is getting a special 10th anniversary reissue.

A collaboration between Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi and his partner, visual artist and musician Alex Somers, Riceboy Sleeps began with a picture book of the same name released in 2006. The record arrived three years later, to the delight and befuddlement of Sigur Rós fans. Jónsi & Alex’s work is more ethereal and less structured than Sigur Rós’, with sweeping tracks that linger in beautiful moments without a sense of time.



The album underwent an analog remaster for the reissue, leading to what the duo calls “the definitive pressing of the record.” Originally a double-LP, the anniversary edition has added a third vinyl featuring the 30-minute All Animals EP that came packaged with the CD version of Riceboy Sleeps. All of it is pressed on 140-gram vinyl and packaged in a gatefold sleeve with rounded corners.

The Riceboy Sleeps remaster will be available in the US September 13th, and pre-orders are going on now. Signed copies of the album and merch packages are also available through the Sigur Rós webstore.

News of the reissue comes a month after Jónsi & Alex completed a UK (and Paris) run of Riceboy Sleeps anniversary shows. The North American leg launches in October, and you can get tickets here.

Earlier this year, Jónsi launched his Dark Morph project alongside Swedish composer and visual artist Carl Michael von Hausswolff with their self-titled debut.

Riceboy Sleeps Artwork:

Riceboy Sleeps Tracklist:

01. Happiness

02. Atlas Song

03. Indian Summer

04. Stokkseyri

05. Boy 1904

06. All the Big Trees

07. Daníell in the Sea

08. Howl

09. Sleeping Giant