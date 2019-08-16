Jorja Smith shares “Be Honest” featuring Burna Boy: Stream

Jorja Smith is only 22 years old, but she’s already in the habit of elbowing more established artists out of her way. The soundtrack for Black Panther was a star-studded affair, and the British R&B artist just about stole the show with her R&B jam “I Am”. After releasing a promising debut album last year, Smith is back with a new song, “Be Honest” featuring Burna Boy. (Burna Boy is himself no stranger to scene-stealing soundtrack performances; the African artist was one of the best parts of The Lion King: The Gift.)

“Be Honest” shows a different side of Jorja Smith’s sound with slinky dancehall production from Izy and Cadenz. It comes with a steamy music video directed by Amber Grace Johnson that sees the singer and her pals trying to escape the London heat. Speaking of the clip in a press release, Johnson said,



“For ‘Be Honest’, Jorja wanted to create a film that embodied the spirit of Summer- pure wild fun. We wanted to invite the world in, to experience a different side of Jorja. Free and full of light, and some ‘Hot Girl Summer’ energy. While writing in my AC filled apartment in Brooklyn, I thought about how there’s nothing quite like Summers in the city. You’re caught between concrete high rises, sweating from heat delirium, with our make-shift fire hydrant beaches. Yet despite it all, there’s a contagious air that floods the city, and your imagination becomes infinite.”

Check out the visuals for Jorja Smiths’ “Be Honest” below.

“Be Honest” marks the second recent collaboration between Smith and Burna, as the former joined the latter’s on “Gum Body” off last month’s African Giant.

Having already killed it at Mad Cool and Governors Ball, Jorja Smith still has a number of festival appearances left this summer, including Philadelphia’s Made in America and Paris’ Rock en Seine. Check for tickets to all her upcoming gigs here.