JPEGMAFIA returns with new single “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot”, plus tour dates: Stream

JPEGMAFIA, photo by Alec Marchant

JPEGMAFIA has returned with a new solo single called “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot”. Watch the track’s video, directed by Andrew Mcglennon, below.

“Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot” comes on the heels of JPEGMAFIA’s song “The Who”, which dropped back in April. It appears to serve as the first single to a forthcoming project, the follow-up to last year’s Veteran LP.



The lo-fi art rapper has announced a new headlining tour for this fall. The “JPEGMAFIA Type Tour” launches October 14th in Scottsdale, Arizona and wraps up a month later with a pair of hometown shows in his native Baltimore. Get tickets here.

JPEGMAFIA 2019 Tour Dates:

10/14 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pubrock

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram

10/16 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

10/18 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

10/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

10/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/25 – Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/29 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Pike Room

10/31 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

11/02 – San Diego, CA @ Dia De Los Deftones

11/04 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar

11/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar