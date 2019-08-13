JPEGMAFIA returns with new single “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot”, plus tour dates: Stream

JPEGMAFIA has returned with a new solo single called “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot”. Watch the track’s video, directed by Andrew Mcglennon, below.
“Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot” comes on the heels of JPEGMAFIA’s song “The Who”, which dropped back in April. It appears to serve as the first single to a forthcoming project, the follow-up to last year’s Veteran LP.
The lo-fi art rapper has announced a new headlining tour for this fall. The “JPEGMAFIA Type Tour” launches October 14th in Scottsdale, Arizona and wraps up a month later with a pair of hometown shows in his native Baltimore. Get tickets here.
JPEGMAFIA 2019 Tour Dates:
10/14 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pubrock
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram
10/16 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
10/18 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
10/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
10/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/24 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
10/25 – Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
10/29 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Pike Room
10/31 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
11/02 – San Diego, CA @ Dia De Los Deftones
11/04 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar
11/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar