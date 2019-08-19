Menu

Justin Timberlake teases Lizzo collaboration

Meek Mill was spotted in the studio with them

on August 18, 2019, 8:29pm
Lizzo and Justin Timberlake

It looks like a Justin Timberlake collaboration with Lizzo is on the way. On Thursday, JT tweeted the video of himself, Lizzo, and a few others in a studio with the caption “@lizzo flames, brb”.

In the clip, the two are singing and dancing to a new song playing in the background, specifically a verse where Lizzo takes the lead. If it looks like that’s Meek Mill blowing his nose in the background of the studio, that’s because it likely is. Timberlake later posted an Instagram photo of the two “building” in the same location later on.

(Read: Justin Timberlake Gets Creative, Twangy, and Downright Stupid on Man of the Woods)

Back in June, Lizzo herself hinted that the two of them may work together. “Justin Timberlake, he’s trying to make music. I was like, ‘Boy, stop!'” she told Extra, later adding that when asked if she would, she responded, “Hell yeah!” It looks like that possibility became a reality. Only time will tell when the rest of the world gets to hear their collaboration in full, though.

Check out the post teasing the collaboration below, where you can hear a snippet of the song, as well as Timberlake’s photo with Meek Mill.

Building.

