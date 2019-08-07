Fox & Friends is mad at Kacey Musgraves: “Don’t talk politics – sing!”

Kacey Musgraves vs Fox & Friends

Kacey Musgraves is arguably the biggest name in country music at the moment, so you can imagine Fox & Friends’ horror when she used her appearance at Lollapalooza to call for stricter gun control.

Her Lollapalooza performance came on the heels of a pair of mass shootings that left 31 people dead and many others injured. A visibly emotional Musgraves spoke about the tragedies prior to playing her song “Rainbow” at the festival on Sunday. “I don’t know what the answer is, but obviously something has to be fuckining done,” Musgraves said. “Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together and say, somebody fucking do something.” She then encouraged the crowd to yell in unison, “Somebody fucking do something!”



Musgraves later took to Donald Trump’s favorite medium, Twitter, to challenge the president directly: “For a man who clearly loves being well-liked, it’s indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing ONE THING that would not only make people happy but would SAVE PEOPLE’S LIVES. True leaders don’t stand back and watch the world burn.”

As to be expected, Musgraves was met with tweets from critics telling her to stay in her lane. She replied: “I love keeping things about the music and usually stay out of politics publicly UNTIL it barrels past political party preference points and dangerously encroaches on fundamental human rights. It’s then not political issue anymore. It’s a matter of heart. Of humanity. Of survival.”

“Let me be clear – I’m from Texas. I grew up around hunting and guns. There’s a time and place for that and even self protection in ways..but this is different,” she added. “The system is majorly flawed and NOBODY NEEDS ANYTHING REMOTELY AUTOMATIC. PERIOD. They’re mass killing machines.”

Wednesday’s episode of Fox & Friends included a segment about Musgraves’ “controversial” comments, “What is happening to country music?” asked Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt, before expressing her outrage over Musgraves’ language. “What happened to wholesome country singers?” What happened to wholesome presidents, Ainsley?

Her guest for the segment, Culture Jihad author named Todd Starnes, surmised that Musgraves is a byproduct of liberal-loving music executives who’ve made it their mission to destroy wholesome country music. “A lot of music executives are driving this change. Once [liberalism] starts to grow on something, it kills everything it touches.”

Starnes then advised Musgraves to shut up and sing or risk becoming “Dixie Chick-ified.”

“When you look at the base of country music… these are people who believe in things like God and country and patriotism. And when they see people like Kacey Musgraves up there saying, ‘Shame on the president, we got to get the guns!’ that doesn’t play well with the base. Just don’t talk politics — sing. That’s what we pay good money to hear you do.”

Earhardt then circled back to Musgraves’ foul language: “What about the kids? She’s asking them to chant the f-word! Now, I’m going to look differently than her,” she declared. “Maybe there should be an intervention!” Starnes responded.

It should go without saying, but 31 people are dead after being shot in cold blood by two nut jobs with easy access to weapons of war, and nothing is being done to fix the problem. So, who gives a flying fuck what words Musgraves chooses to use to express her outrage?

