Kanye brings Sunday Service to Dayton, Ohio: Watch

Kanye brings Sunday Service to Dayton, Ohio

On Sunday, Dave Chappelle hosted the Gem City Shine, a benefit block party honoring the victims of this month’s mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. To kick off the festivities, Kanye West staged the latest installment of his Sunday Service performance series at the city’s RiverScape MetoPark.

Kanye led his gospel choir in renditions of “Ultralight Beam”, “Father Stretch My Hands”, and Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing”. He also took the lead on his seminal track “Jesus Walks”.



Chappelle appeared during the Sunday Service to give a brief speech. “Listen, we’ve been through a tough time,” Chappelle told the crowd. “There have been tornadoes, there’s been Klan rallies, there’s been shooting – but we’re still here, we’re still strong. … The best way that we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before.

You can replay the full performance here, and watch Kanye do “Jesus Walks” below.