New Kanye West album, Jesus is King, due out in September

It looks like a new Kanye West album is on the way.
Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, has shared a photograph of a notebook listing what appears to be the album’s title — Jesus is King — as well as a 12-song tracklist and September 27th release date.
It’s unclear what this means for Yandhi, Kanye’s previously announced ninth studio album. That album was originally supposed to be released on September 29th, 2018, but was pushed back to November 23rd, 2018 so that Kanye could travel to Africa. Its release was then delayed indefinitely after Kanye concluded it wasn’t ready.
Kanye hasn’t spoken about Yandhi much since then, instead focusing his efforts on Sunday Service, his weekly gospel music series. He recently contributed a new song called “Brothers” to the BET series Tales, and produced two new tracks for Pusha-T.
His most recent album, ye, was released in June 2018.
Jesus is King Tracklist:
01. Glade
02. Garden
03. Seleh
04. God Is
05. Baptized
06. Sierra Canyon
07. Hands On
08. Wake the Dead
09. Water
10. Through the Valley
11. Sunday
12. Sweet Jesus
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2019