New Kanye West album, Jesus is King, due out in September

Kanye West, photo by Joshua Mellin

It looks like a new Kanye West album is on the way.

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, has shared a photograph of a notebook listing what appears to be the album’s title — Jesus is King — as well as a 12-song tracklist and September 27th release date.



It’s unclear what this means for Yandhi, Kanye’s previously announced ninth studio album. That album was originally supposed to be released on September 29th, 2018, but was pushed back to November 23rd, 2018 so that Kanye could travel to Africa. Its release was then delayed indefinitely after Kanye concluded it wasn’t ready.

Kanye hasn’t spoken about Yandhi much since then, instead focusing his efforts on Sunday Service, his weekly gospel music series. He recently contributed a new song called “Brothers” to the BET series Tales, and produced two new tracks for Pusha-T.

His most recent album, ye, was released in June 2018.

Jesus is King Tracklist:

01. Glade

02. Garden

03. Seleh

04. God Is

05. Baptized

06. Sierra Canyon

07. Hands On

08. Wake the Dead

09. Water

10. Through the Valley

11. Sunday

12. Sweet Jesus